One man is in custody and a second suspect is wanted in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was found suffering from “obvious signs of trauma” at an Oshawa home on Monday night, Durham Regional Police say.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South for a report of a disturbance at around 11:30 p.m.

They arrived to find an injured man outside a residence in the area and despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators have not disclosed the nature of the victim’s injuries but said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

“Right now there is an autopsy that is scheduled for tomorrow so once we get all of that information, we can release further (details),” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters at the scene on Tuesday morning.

One man is in custody in connection with the incident and a second suspect is still at large, police confirmed. Police have not released a description of the outstanding suspect.

Bortoluss said the suspect that is currently in custody is known to police. It is not clear what charges he is facing.

While it is believed that the entire incident occurred at the residence where the victim was found, police tape could be seen at other locations in the surrounding area as officers conduct an evidence search.

“Anyone that has any information, anyone that lives in this area that might have seen anything out of the ordinary around 11:30 pm. last night, anyone who has any video or any information, contact our homicide investigators,” Bortoluss said.

The name of the victim has not been released as investigators are still working to notify next-of-kin, she added.