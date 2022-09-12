Homicide investigation underway after early-morning shooting in Brampton
Published Monday, September 12, 2022 6:45AM EDT
One person is dead following a shooting in Brampton early Monday morning.
It happened at around 5:35 a.m. near Veterans and Wanless drive, which in in the vicinity of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway.
Police say that the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
No further information has been released.