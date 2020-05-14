

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following a call for a fire at an apartment building in the city’s Davisville Village neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Balliol Street near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue at around 2:05 a.m. for reports of a small fire in a second floor laundry room.

Once they arrived on scene firefighters came upon a small fire and quickly extinguished it. An adult male was then found without vital signs in an adjacent mail room.

TPS Det. Colin Stewart identified the victim as 52-year-old Peter Elie.

Stewart said Elie lived in the building where he was found dead.

At one resident did tell CP24 that he heard a “commotion” coming from the mail room prior to the fire alarm going off but didn’t think anything of it at the time.

The cause of death is not immediately clear.

“Detectives and police officers are canvassing the building,” Duty Inspector Paul Rinkoff told CP24 at the scene. “We will be knocking on doors and we will be asking anyone that may have information about what occurred to give police a call.”

Stewart urged anyone who can identify a man in surveillance footage images they circulated on Thursday to call them immediately.