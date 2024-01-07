Homicide squad investigating after man found dead inside North York apartment
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Sunday, January 7, 2024 3:21PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 7, 2024 4:10PM EST
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating the city’s third homicide of the year.
On Friday, police were called to an apartment building in North York, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, for reports of a man found deceased inside a unit.
At the scene, officers said they located a man with “trauma to his body.”
An autopsy later determined that the victim was murdered, Toronto Police Service said in a news release.
Toronto police released the name and a photo of the victim on Sunday afternoon, but a media officer has since asked that the identification be removed "as it was released in error, as next of kin has not yet been notified."
The investigation is ongoing.
Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.