York Regional Police's homicide unit is continuing to investigate after they say a body was found in the water in Georgina over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe on Saturday for reports of a body found floating in the water.

Following a post-mortem examination, police confirmed the deceased is an adult female who is believed to be about five-foot-one. She was dressed for cold weather, police said.

It is not known how long she was in the water before she was discovered.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined but police say they believe the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious.

Police previously indicated that they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.