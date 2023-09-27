Homicide unit investigates death of man found in Hamilton's Durand neighbourhood
Hamilton police file photo.
Share:
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2023 5:37AM EDT
Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a man found in Hamilton’s Durand neighbourhood.
Police have not released many details about the investigation but said the man was found near MacNab Street and Jackson Street.
“It is early in the investigations and more details will be released when available,” Hamilton police said in a social media post.