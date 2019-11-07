

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The homicide unit with Peel police is investigating after two young boys were found dead at a home in Brampton late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home on Hiberton Crescent for a medical assistance call.

Two boys, ages 9 and 12, were subsequently found dead inside a home in the area, near Sandalwood Parkway West and Brisdale Drive.

Police have released few details about the investigation but several cruisers and forensic officers were on scene collecting evidence on Thursday morning.

“The investigation into the circumstances of what transpired within the residence is ongoing by investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau,” Peel police said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects but say there is "no threat to the community" at this time.

“This has been determined to be an isolated incident,” police said.

Speaking to CP24 on Thursday morning, one neighbour said the two boys lived in the residence with their mother and father.

"They were quiet, they were respectful... There really isn’t any trouble-makers on this street," she said, adding that there are many children under the age of 12 that live in the neighbourhood.

Another neighbour told CP24 she would see the boys playing out on the street from time to time.

“Just tragic,” she said. “It hits very close to home.”