A male is dead following a brazen shooting in the city's west end on Thursday afternoon, Toronto Police say.

At around 1:42 p.m, police responded to reports of shots fired outside in the area of St. Clair and Mould avenues, near Dundas Street.

A male was found at the scene and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect and a suspect vehicle described as a white SUV with one occupant in it.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on St. Clair Ave., police said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.