Homicide unit investigating after man found dead in stairwell of East York apartment building
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 8:12AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 5, 2019 8:23AM EST
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the stairwell of an apartment building in East York.
Officers were called to a building on Eastdale Avenue, located near Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, for an “unknown trouble” call shortly before 5 a.m.
When they arrived at the building, officers found the lifeless body of a man in the stairwell along with a single shell casing.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A gun has not been recovered.
Police have not yet ruled the death a homicide but say detectives are investigating.
Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and are searching for video surveillance footage.