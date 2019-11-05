

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the stairwell of an apartment building in East York.

Officers were called to a building on Eastdale Avenue, located near Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, for an “unknown trouble” call shortly before 5 a.m.

When they arrived at the building, officers found the lifeless body of a man in the stairwell along with a single shell casing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun has not been recovered.

Police have not yet ruled the death a homicide but say detectives are investigating.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and are searching for video surveillance footage.