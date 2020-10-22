York Regional Police say the homicide unit is now investigating the death of a man found inside a home in Markham on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were first called to a home on Feeney Lane, in the area of Bayview Avenue and Highway 7, at around 2:30 p.m. and located a man dead inside the residence.

The man's death has been deemed suspicious and homicide detectives have been called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The name and age of the victim have not been released and police have not provided any information about his cause of death,

Police are expected to provide an update on the case later this morning.