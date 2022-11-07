Toronto police’s homicide unit is now investigating after a man who was stabbed Sunday evening in North York succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday, police announced that the victim has died.

The incident happened near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Police said they located a man with a stab wound at the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries via emergency run.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unknown at this time.

Investigators have also not released any suspect information.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

With files from CP24's Jordan Fleguel.