Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man and woman who were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on a residential street in Brampton early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Red Castle and Kershaw streets at around 2 a.m. for a wellness check involving two occupants of a vehicle.

“Upon arrival, first responding officers located an adult male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters on Thursday morning.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police could not confirm if they are searching for any suspects and were unable to provide details about the relationship between the two deceased.

“I don't have any information available to share on whether the man and the woman are known to each other,” he said.

“The home that's taped off... the incident took place in front of that home so it is inevitably part of our scene so I don't have information to share with you if they are residents of the home or not.”

Mooken also declined to release any details about what led to the wellness check.

“I can't get into the specifics as to what exactly happened... it is very early in this investigation we want to make sure we get all of the details before we are able to share anything so as to prevent any misinformation,” he said.

Police have not confirmed if a gun was located at the scene.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“There are countless homes with surveillance footage. Our investigators will be canvassing all of these homes to obtain any and all surveillance footage,” Mooken said.