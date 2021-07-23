The homicide unit is investigating after a person was found dead at a residence in North York overnight, according to Toronto police.

First responders were alerted about a stabbing in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Culford Road shortly before 2:50 a.m. on Friday.

Toronto paramedics said a woman was located at the residence.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said one person was arrested at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

There are no other suspects at this time.