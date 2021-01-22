Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead near York University
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Friday, January 22, 2021 10:46AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 22, 2021 10:50AM EST
The Toronto’s Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment building near York University last night.
On Thursday, police responded to a medical call at Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road at around 9:40 p.m.
A woman was located in an apartment with injuries, police said.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene and her cause of death has not been confirmed by investigators.
It is unknown if the woman is a student at York University.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
This is a developing news story.