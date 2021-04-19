The homicide unit has taken over an investigation into a more than three-year search for a 30-year-old missing man from Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police say that Kevin Bonada Rosas was last seen at his residence on Elmwood Avenue on June 21, 2018.

His family reported him missing to the police five days later after not hearing from him.

Rosas has been described as standing about five-foot-eleven and weighing about 180 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

On Monday, police said that York Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation and will be “conducting searches in several locations of interest.”

“We will not be disclosing those specific locations at this time,” police said in a news release.

No further information has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Homicide Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.