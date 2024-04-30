A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of a flatbed truck that was pulling into a Yorkville construction site Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police said it happened in the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue at 1:23 p.m.

Insp. Jeff Bangild told reporters at the scene that the truck was travelling southbound on Avenue Road and attempting to make a left turn into the construction site. An employee of the construction company had stopped northbound traffic prior to the truck’s turn, he said.

The cyclist, who was also in the southbound lanes, was on the driver’s side of the vehicle, but it’s unclear if they were stationary or in motion before the collision, Bangild said.

“At that point, when the truck began their turn, they're essentially cutting in front of that bicycle, thereby striking them,” he said, adding that it’s unclear if the cyclist was in the driver’s blind spot at the time or if the cyclist even knew the turn was about to be made.

The cyclist, who Bangild said is a 39-year-old man, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Bangild said. Witnesses to the incident have also come forward with video.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision is now underway. It’s unclear at this time what charges, if any, will be laid in connection with the collision.

Road closures in the area are in effect but are expected to clear before the end of rush hour.