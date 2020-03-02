

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a hospital in North York early Monday morning appears to have been dumped at the scene, police say.

Officers were on a routine patrol in the area around a Humber River Hospital campus near Church and Jane streets just prior to 2:30 a.m. when they spotted the male victim lying just on the other side of a hedge that runs along the perimeter of the hospital grounds.

The victim, police say, had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say that they believe he was dropped off in the area by a “dark sedan” about 30 minutes prior to when he was found.

“The officers looked over and they noticed a male lying on the grass area near the bus stop. When they went to approach the male he was without vital signs,” Insp. Stacey Davis told CP24 at the scene. “He had several gunshot wounds to the chest. The ambulance attended and the male has been pronounced.”

Though the incident happened just outside of the hospital property, Davis said that police are hopeful that surveillance cameras on the exterior of the building may have captured what transpired.

She said that officers will also be canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for witnesses and video.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects at this time.