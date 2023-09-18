The hood of a car flew onto TTC tracks near Wilson Station causing a delay on Monday morning.

The transit commission said the flying object came from a collision on the Allen Expressway, resulting in delays at the Wilson Yard ahead of rush hour.

After the incident, there was no service running between Sheppard West and Lawrence West with shuttle buses running instead around 5:40 a.m.

“Service is building now, but there may be gaps in the early morning, particularly along the west branch of Line 1,” TTC media relations wrote in a social media post just before 7 a.m.