The Greater Toronto Area is set to see a muggy few days with temperatures that could feel like 40 with the humidex.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and many surrounding areas Thursday, warning that "a heat event" is expected to begin today and last through Thursday.

The warning covers Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Brampton, Mississauga, and other areas, stretching around Lake Ontario through Hamilton and southeast to Niagara Falls.

"A hot and humid airmass is expected to arrive today. Maximum daytime temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius are expected, with humidex values near 40," Environment Canada said in its warning. "Overnight minimum temperatures will be 20 to 22 degrees Celsius."

Toronto is expected to see a high of 31 C Wednesday, feeling like 39 with the humidex. There is also the risk of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon. Similar conditions are expected Thursday.

A cool air mass is expected to arrive by Thursday night to cut the extreme heat, but it will still be hot. A high of 29 C is expected Friday, with highs of 28 C expected Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada is reminding people to take special care in the heat, especially for older adults, infants and young children, those who are pregnant and others who are at higher risk in hot weather.