A house featured in the 2010 cult hit film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto.

Fans of the movie may recognize the outside of 65 Alberta Avenue, located in the city’s Wychwood neighbourhood, as the entrance to the main character’s apartment.

According to the real estate listing for the home, the garage and surrounding area were redesigned and used in the film starring Michael Cera.

It’s been owned by the same family for about 70 years, the listing says, and is being sold now for about $1.7 million.

The building is described as a solid brick three-storey wide semi-detached home, “infused with original charm and character.”

The listing boasts pocket French doors and wooden trim throughout the five-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

The listing on realtor.ca says that while the home works for a single family, it can also be divided into units or be ideal for multigenerational living. There is a separate entrance for the basement.

Annual property taxes for 65 Alberta Avenue is about $6,650.

The comic book adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was filmed in Toronto and incorporates a number of prominent locations such as Casa Loma, Lee’s Palace and the Artscape Wychwood Barns.