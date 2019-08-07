

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A suspected impaired driver in Vaughan over the long weekend attempted to avoid arrest by denying she was driving, even as she sat behind the wheel of her running car as it blocked the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant.

York Regional Police say they were called to a drive-thru fast food outlet at Keele Street and Highway 7, just after midnight on Aug. 2.

An employee of the shop told officers that a woman in a small Toyota Prius pulled up to the order window, stopped her car, did not order any food but refused to move when employees asked her to move her car.

Officers arrived and began to speak with the woman, who in video released on Wednesday, attempts the “deny it all” defence when probed to show her license.

“I wasn’t driving, I was just ordering some food,” the woman says to the officer.

“How did the vehicle get here,” the officer asks.

“I don’t know, I was just ordering some food,” the woman replies.

“So there’s no one else here,” the officer says.

“No, but I was just getting some food,” the woman replies.

The officer continues to press the woman to show her ID, but the woman refuses.

“I don’t have to if I don’t, like, have to,” she says.

The exchange continues back and forth again, before the officer returns to her original question.

“How did you get here,” she says.

“I obviously drove, But like I wasn’t ready to drive anywhere further,” the woman replies.

Officers placed the 34-year-old Toronto woman under arrest and brought her to a station, where she allegedly blew over the limit.

She was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and above 80 mgs.

Twenty-five other drivers in York Region were charged with impaired over the long weekend.