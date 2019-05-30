

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The start of the NBA Finals is still hours away but hundreds of fans have already begun lining up to get into Jurassic Park.

The line outside Scotiabank Arena began forming at around 6:30 a.m. and has continued to build throughout the day.

Gates to the viewing zone won’t actually open until 7 p.m. but a number of Raptors fans who spoke with CP24 on Thursday morning said that they were eager to make sure that they had a good spot to watch history unfold tonight, albeit just outside the arena.

“This is 24 years in the making. All those heartbreaks, all those years getting swept by LeBron, only to see the shot (against Phildaelphia) and all these fans celebrating after Game 6. It is 24 years overdue,” one fan said.

Thousands of Raptors fans are expected to descend on Jurassic Park for tonight’s game and the team has set up additional viewing screens along Bremner Boulevard in anticipation of the influx.

One fan, who booked a trip to Toronto from Alberta just for the finals, told CP24 that it is a “once in a lifetime” sort of thing.

He said that he was lucky enough to scoop up tickets for Game 2 but is looking forward to watching tonight’s matchup from Jurassic Park.

“As soon as we knew they were on their way to the finals we were planning to go and on our phones. It is surreal,” he said.

Bremner Boulevard is closed from Maple Leaf Square to Lower Simcoe Street and York Street is closed from Lakeshore Blvd. to Front Street to accommodate the crowds that are expected to descend on Scotiabank Arena tonight.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.