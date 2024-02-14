A restaurant in Muskoka has had its liquor license suspended for two months after it allegedly overserved a patron who died shortly after in a single-car collision.

On Wednesday, The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) issued a notice of proposal for a 60-day suspension for Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse at 111 Howland Dr. in Huntsville.

In a Feb. 14 news release, the AGCO indicated that it has “reason to believe that several violations of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 and its Regulations occurred at this establishment.”

Specifically, the agency said that on Nov. 4, 2022, the restaurant allegedly served a customer 18 shots of alcohol in just under four hours.

“During that period, the customer showed increasing signs of intoxication, yet staff continued serving alcohol to the customer until closing time,” the AGCO alleged.

“The customer left the establishment after last call and drove away in a vehicle.”

The agency went on to say that within minutes the patron was involved in a major single-vehicle collision and “tragically died” from their injuries.

The crash occurred on Highway 11, north of Huntsville, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022, the OPP said. The vehicle rolled into a ditch, ejecting the driver, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, said police.

The victim’s family later identified him as 22-year-old Colton Orr of Burk’s Falls. He is survived by his parents, stepfather and stepmother, eight siblings, and many extended family members and friends.

The AGCO, which reports to the Ministry of the Attorney General and is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing, and private cannabis retail sectors, went on to note that it holds liquor licensees to “high standards for the safe and responsible sale of alcohol.”

“Liquor licence holders must ensure their customers are not served to intoxication or permit intoxication on their premises. It is the responsibility of all licensees to ensure their staff are properly trained to recognize the signs of intoxication,” it wrote.

“The AGCO is committed to ensuring that the alcohol sector operates with honesty, integrity and in the public interest.”

AGCO Registrar and CEO Dr. Karin Schnarr said that all liquor license holders in the province are obligated to safely and responsibly sell alcohol.

“Licence holders have a specific duty not to serve customers who are or appear to be intoxicated and have a responsibility to prevent such tragic events from happening,” she said in a release.

Kelsey’s Huntsville has the right to appeal the suspension.

CP24.com has reached out to the restaurant for comment.

With files from CTV News Barrie.