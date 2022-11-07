Toronto police say a man has been charged with murder after his wife, who was found suffering from serious injuries on the side of a road in Etobicoke several weeks ago, died in hospital.

Police responded to a call about unknown trouble in the area of Gamma Street and Valermo Drive, near Brown’s Line and Evans Avenue, at around 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Officers arrived to find a woman lying near the road with very serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Police revealed Monday that the victim — who has since been identified as 43-year old Katherine Zollerano — died of her injuries more than a month later on Nov. 2.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including attempted murder, during the initial investigation, police said.

In light of the woman’s death, investigators announced upgraded charges in the case Monday.

Giuseppe Antonio Zollerano is now facing one charge of first-degree murder.

Police confirmed to CP24.com that he is the victim’s husband.

Zollerano is scheduled to make a court appearance on Nov. 8.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about the case to reach out to Toronto police.