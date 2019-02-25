

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No serious injuries have been reported following a multi-car pileup on Highway 400 in Barrie this morning.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway south of Mapleview Drive.

Dozens of vehicles were involved in the crash, including several transport trucks and passenger vehicles.

“We still have major whiteout conditions… We’ve got about 30, or 40, or 50 vehicles, we haven’t even counted all of them yet,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Monday afternoon.

“It is absolutely horrendous right now. Blowing snow, very windy. Temperatures are cold…The road conditions are completely ice and snow-covered.”

Paramedics are currently on scene but no major injuries have been reported.

“About 10 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution,” Schmidt said.

Transit buses are on scene to provide shelter to those who were involved in the crash.

Barrie Fire also confirmed that a 500-litre fuel spill which occurred as a result of the collision is now under control.

Highway 400 has been shut down in both directions between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road as tow truck operators work to remove vehicles from the highway.

Schmidt said crews have just begun moving some of the vehicles off of the roadway. The cars will be transported to Georgian Downs.

“We are just trying to coordinate the vehicle recovery and cleanup,” Schmidt said.

A separate pileup near Orillia has closed all southbound lanes of Highway 11 and police are urging motorists to stay off of all roads in Simcoe County.