Hwy. 427 closed between Hwy. 407 and 7 due to crash that sent one person to hospital
OPP cruiser in this file photo.
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2023 7:35PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2023 7:35PM EST
All lanes of Highway 427 are closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 due to a single-vehicle collision, police say.
The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the highway.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital, and there is no immediate word on their condition.
The cause of the collision is unknown.