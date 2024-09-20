Police in Hamilton and Peel Region are warning the public of an extortion scam where scammers email individuals, threatening to share photos and videos of them "doing filthy things" if they do not immediately transfer Bitcoin.

On Friday, police said they received numerous reports about this scam.

In a copy of the email shared by both services, the fraudster writes to the victims that malware was installed after visiting an adult website, and now they have "complete control" over their device.

"I can look at everything on your display, flick on your cam and mic, and you wouldn't even notice. Oh, and I have got access to all your emails, contacts, and social media accounts too," the email reads.

The scammer then says they have been monitoring them for a while, and that they have video of the victim "doing filthy things" – footage they will send to all of the victim's contacts unless they pay up in Bitcoin within a day. In the email provided by Hamilton police, the suspect demanded $1,950. In another shared by Peel Regional Police, the scammer demanded US$2000.

In this scam, police say the suspect includes a photo of the victim's home, along with personal details like their name, date of birth and phone number to establish they know who the victim is.

"Once you pay up, you'll sleep like a baby. I keep my word," the fraudster wrote, adding that all evidence will be "wiped clean" once the payment has been transferred.

The suspect also says not to bother negotiating, replying, sharing this email or resetting their phone to factory settings, adding that it's "pointless."

Officers remind the public not to give out any personal information to strangers, be cautious when sharing that sort of information online, and to not open any emails, links or files from unknown senders.

Peel police said they, along with other law-enforcement agencies, are currently investigating this trend, and urge victims to report to their local police agency. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.