Breanna Lusted’s very first Leafs game took an exciting turn on Sunday night when her boyfriend decided to pop the question outside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The proposal, which was captured on video, happened during a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Lusted and her boyfriend Jonathan Williams stopped briefly to talk to a man dressed as Spiderman. While Lusted was distracted, Williams got down on one knee and proposed.

“I said yes,” she beamed during an interview with CP24.

“It’s crazy. I didn’t think it would be now, or here, or with Spiderman.”

Lusted said it was her childhood “dream come true” to see the Leafs live in action and the proposal made the night even more special.

“I’m over the moon,” she said.