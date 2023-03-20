A liquidation sale at six Nordstrom locations across the Greater Toronto Area could begin as soon as tomorrow.

A court hearing is scheduled for today at Osgoode Hall, where the fashion retailer is expected to seek approval to begin a liquidation sale after determining there was no “realistic path to profitability” for its Canadian business.

If approved, Nordstrom has said that the liquidation sale would begin almost immediately.

The company is hoping to wrap up the liquidation process by June and close all 13 of its brick-and-mortar locations in Canada, including the six in the GTA.

Nordstrom's Canadian e-commerce platform has already been scrapped.

“Nordstrom is trying to exit quickly. They made the strategic decision to withdraw. So they are not going to drag this out,” Ian Lee, who is an associate professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, told CTV News Channel on Monday. “I think you are going to see very significant discounts. So for those consumers who are quick on the draw and get down there in the line I think they will pick up some good deals.”

Nordstrom opened its first Canadian store in Calgary in September 2014. Its first Toronto store at the CF Eaton Centre then opened in 2016.

Its decision to wrap up its Canadian operations is expected to result in the loss of about 2,500 jobs.

The company’s store locations in thee GTA are as follows: