Impaired driver pulls into police headquarters parking lot in Vaughan
York Regional Police.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 5:27AM EDT
York Regional Police say an alleged impaired driver made it easy on them and pulled into the parking lot of a police precinct in Vaughan early Wednesday morning.
Police on Twitter said that officers arriving for the start of their shift spotted a suspected impaired driver somewhere near York Regional Police District #4 headquarters on Rutherford Road near Creditstone Road before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver pulled into their parking lot and was promptly arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.
“We are open for business 24 hours - but coming to us for arrest is a new one,” police wrote on Twitter.
More than 1,600 people are charged with impaired driving in York Region each year.
Impaired Arrest -4District - officers coming in for day shift followed a possible impaired driver who then pulled into our parking lot. Driver has been arrested— York Regional Police (@YRP) October 9, 2019
We are open for business 24 hours - but coming to us for arrest is a new one.
LD