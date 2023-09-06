

The Canadian Press





The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is welcoming Canada as its latest strategic partner.

The 10-nation bloc made the symbolic gesture today during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the host city of Jakarta.

The new partnership reflects Canada's expanded presence in the Indo-Pacific region and reflects the progress being made on a Canada-ASEAN free-trade agreement.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed Canada into the partnership today.

Widodo says he hopes Canada will become an anchor of peace and stability in the region that respects international law and encourages co-operation.

Trudeau spoke in front of the leaders for the bloc, saying the moment marks a historic milestone in their relationship.