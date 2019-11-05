

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 30-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of six inmates at Milton’s Maplehurst jail last spring.

Halton Regional Police say that on May 7, they were called to the jail for a report of six inmates overdosing.

Five of the six were rushed to hospital for treatment and later recovered, while a sixth male inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed the deceased male died due to an overdose of fentanyl, fifty to one hundred times more potent than heroin, and also carfentanil, which doctors say is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Investigators began an investigation into the source of the drugs and on Tuesday, they charged another inmate, identified by police as Michael Fournier, for his alleged role in the overdoses.

Fournier was charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of criminal negligence causing death and one count of trafficking.

Investigators did not identify the victim who died.

He appeared in Milton court on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear next on Nov. 14 via video link.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4776.