Inmate charged in death of another inmate assaulted at Toronto South Detention Centre
The Toronto South Detention Centre in Toronto is shown on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. The facility is slated to open this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2024 8:36PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2024 8:36PM EDT
A man has been charged in connection with an assault at Toronto South Detention Centre last month that left an inmate dead.
Toronto police said in a news release that the incident occurred on April 21.
An inmate suffered life-threatening injuries after being allegedly assaulted by another inmate, police said.
The victim, 31-year-old Ibrahim Ali, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said Ali died of his injuries more than a week later on Monday. He is the city's 26th homicide victim of the year.
The suspect, 27-year-old Samuel El Hasheem, was initially charged with attempted murder, but police said on Wednesday that it will be upgraded to first-degree murder at his next court appearance.