

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The intersection of University Avenue and King Street has been completely closed to traffic after a streetcar derailment.

The 504 streetcar was travelling along King Street on Monday morning when it collided with a SUV, left the tracks and ended up partially on a sidewalk.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision, paramedics say.

In a message posted to Twitter, TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green described the incident as a “significant derailment” and has said that there is no timeline for how long the closure could remain in place.

University Avenue is closed in both directions between Adelaide and Wellington streets.