Police say that an officer responding to a break-and-enter call at a Whitby home on Thursday night was bitten by an “intoxicated” suspect.

Police were dispatched to the home on Charles Street for a break-and-enter in progress.

Police say that a female was located in an “intoxicated state” while banging on the windows of the residence.

Officers attempted to place her under arrest but a struggle ensued, police say.

It is alleged that the suspect then bit one of the officers during that struggle.

Police say that the officer was treated for a minor injury as a result.

Jessica Eyre, 33, of Whitby, is charged with assaulting a peace officer, two counts of mischief/damage to property and intoxication in a public place.

Police say that Eyre has since been released from custody on an undertaking.