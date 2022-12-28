

The Canadian Press





An inmate from Bordeaux jail in Montreal has died from injuries he sustained last weekend inside the provincial detention centre.

Nicous D'Andre Spring, 21, died in hospital.

Quebec provincial police are investigating the incident on Saturday afternoon that led to the man's death.

Police spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus says an autopsy will be performed to determine the causes and circumstances of the inmate's death.

Authorities are not releasing details of the incident during which the man was injured or the charges that led to his arrest and detention.

The Montreal detention centre, known as Bordeaux jail, is located in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.