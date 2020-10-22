

Police have found the burned-out hulk of a car belonging to a 61-year-old Aurora woman believed to have been murdered by her husband.

Helen Sedo was last seen near her home on Treegrove Circle in Aurora on July 29.

Police have said repeatedly they believe she is dead.

On Sept. 23, her husband, John Sedo, 61, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to her death.

Her body has not yet been located. None of the allegations against John Sedo have been proven in court.

York Regional Police say Helen Sedo’s burned-out 2012 Acura RDX SUV was found last week by roaming hunters in a quarry near Williamsport Road, northeast of Arrowhead Provincial Park, north of the Town of Huntsville.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or a fire between August and September at the location noted in the map below, to please come forward,” investigators said Thursday. “We are also appealing to anyone who may have trail cameras in the area that captured anything suspicious.”

News reports from the region indicate the area where the wreck was found is not impassable by car.

Earlier in the investigation, police released surveillance camera images of Sedo on the day she was last seen, in a bid to draw out witnesses who could tell them about his activities that day.

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto that Helen Sedo was a nice woman and a courteous neighbour.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-287-5025.