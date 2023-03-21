A Brampton man has been arrested in Guelph after police say that he became ‘irate’ following a failed driver’s test and began driving erratically in a parking lot, doing a number of “burnouts” and nearly hitting four pedestrians.

Guelph police say they were called to a plaza on Woodlawn Road West shortly after 4 p.m.

“A male had become irate after failing his driving test and began yelling at staff. He then entered his vehicle and began speeding through the parking lot,” police said in a Tuesday press release.

“He attempted to drive through a pedestrian walkway, narrowly missing four people, then did a number of ‘burnouts’ in the parking lot. Responding officers found him sitting in the driver’s seat of the parked vehicle.”

The 36-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving. He is banned from driving for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

He will appear in a Guelph court on May 5.