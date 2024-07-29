Toronto has recently been looking to accelerate work on major infrastructure projects which are meant to benefit drivers and transit riders.

Last week, local and provincial officials announced that tens of millions of dollars will be spent to accelerate the second phase of planned rehabilitation work on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue so that work will be complete by April 2026 instead of April 2027.

As a condition for providing $73 million to help move up the work, however, the province stipulated that construction must proceed 24/7.

The news was welcomed by drivers who have been facing "nightmarish" commutes because of the fact that the expressway is down to two lanes in each direction in the work area.

But it also means that those who live nearby will have to contend with the reality of 24/7 construction for around two years.

The city has said that it will do its best to mitigate the impact of the noise on residents by monitoring sound levels at various buildings in the area in order to determine what sort of work might be carried on overnight without too much disruption. City officials have also said that learnings from the first phase of the Gardiner rehabilitation work have been applied as work is carried out on this latest stretch.

However, that may not do much to help those who work night shifts or who have napping children and babies in the day.

And the Gardiner is not the only project where there might be overnight noise. Residents living in the vicinity of Ontario Line construction have been told that they should expect some overnight work to accommodate the project.

Are you someone who has been or is being affected by overnight construction noise in the city? CP24 wants to hear from you. What sort of an impact has the noise had on your life and what could make it better.

Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CP24 story.