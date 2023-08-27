A new report reveals Toronto’s most common dog breed is a mix, while shorthaired felines are the top choice among pet owners.

Rover.com, an online marketplace for pet care, shared its report on the most popular dog and cat breeds report for the year, breaking down Toronto’s top breeds as well as the trendiest and the rarest.

According to the report, mixed breeds are the most popular dog breed in Toronto this year – they also happen to be the top choice across Canada.

The Goldendoodle, and their close relative the Golden Retriever follow in second and third, respectively, in terms of popularity.

The platform said it used data of its thousands of Toronto-based users to determine which breeds were on the rise, pointing to the West Highland White Terrier (or Westie) in first for top trending dogs for 2023.

Meanwhile, the curly-haired Spanish Water Dog clinched the title for the rarest breed in the city. Thought of as the smallest breed in the world due to its height, the report notes, the Prazsky Krysarik, or Prague Terrier, trails behind in second, with the Indian Spitz rounding out the top three least common breeds in Toronto.

“With its vast footprint that offers everything from buzzing downtown apartments to quaint Victorian homes in a quiet suburb, it was no surprise to find that the city’s popular breeds are a snapshot of diverging tastes,” the report reads.

These are the top 10 most common dog breeds in Toronto this year:

Mixed Goldendoodle Golden Retriever Labrador Retriever Cockapoo French Bulldog Chihuahua Shih Tzu German Shepherd Pomeranian

These are the top 10 trending dog breeds for 2023:

West Highland White Terrier Shetland Sheepdog Whippet American Eskimo Pomeranian Alaskan Husky Havanese Miniature Pinscher Poodle Shiba Inu

And these are the least common, or rarest dog breeds in Toronto:

Spanish Water Dog Prazsky Krysarik Indian Spitz German Wirehaired Pointer Caucasian Shepherd Dog Canary Mastiff Belgian Shepherd (Tervuren) American Mastiff Wirehaired Vizsla Plott Hound

As for cat breeds, the domestic shorthair, American shorthair, domestic longhair, ragdoll, and British shorthair are the five most popular amongst Torontonians.

Rover notes there are “some truly unusual breeds” trending in Toronto this year, with the Munchkin, also known as the Sausage cat due to its short legs, reigning supreme.

The Moggie, a mixed breed cat, trails in second in this category, followed by the Neva Masquerade, the Scottish Straight and the Napoleon / Minuet.

The report pointed to the York Chocolate, a cat first bred in 1983 in New York state as the rarest cat to spot in the city.

Here are the least common cat breeds in Toronto: