Four Air Canada flights were cancelled Friday evening and several more were delayed at Toronto Pearson airport due to a technical issue.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Air Canada said the issue affected their check-in system at the airport.

It has since been resolved, but the cause, the company said, has not been determined and is under investigation.

A representative from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates the airport, said that while the issue has been resolved, passengers should still expect residual delays.

“Passengers may still experience delays as the backlog is cleared but everyone is working hard to get them on their way,” the GTAA said in a statement.

Several travellers took to social media to complain about the delays, including the drummer of the Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies.

Tyler Stewart tweeted: “It has become impossible to land or take off from @TorontoPearson Airport without delays or problems or malfunctions. Currently sitting on the Tarmac surrounded by about 30 planes! Air Canada flight was hours late out of Toronto, and late coming back. This happens EVERY TIME!”

The number of flights delayed by the technical issue is unknown.