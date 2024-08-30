The heat and humidity are back in Toronto following a one-day reprieve, with the possibility of some active weather for later on Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28 C today but the humidex will make it feel closer to 35.

The weather agency says that there will be a mix and sun and cloud in the city for most of Friday, though showers are expected to begin this evening with the risk of thunderstorms late tonight and into early Saturday morning.

“It is like a firework waiting for a match to light it up. So it is all that energy waiting to explode, waiting to erupt but what you need is the trigger or the match and that will come in the form of a frontal boundary late this evening and into the overnight hours,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “That will take that heat and humidity, that firework, and you will see the sky erupt overnight starting at 11 p.m. through to 6 a.m. After that it will just be some showers and then by about 2 p.m. on Saturday it should clear.”

The warmer weather comes after a break in the heat on Thursday when the temperature topped out at 23 C.

Typically the daytime high in late August is 24 C.

Coulter said that residents can expect a bit of a weather “rollercoaster” for the Labour Day long weekend.

Environment Canada says that the daytime high will reach 26 C on Saturday but feel closer to 31 with the humidity.

On Sunday, the temperature will only reach 22 C and on Monday it will top out at 20 C.