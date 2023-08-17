Video of a Toronto motorcyclist who was rear-ended by a vehicle last month has garnered 28 million views and the rider said she’s lucky she was able to walk away from the crash mostly unscathed.

“It could have been worse, I guess. I'm just thankful that like, I can walk,” the rider, who asked to be identified only by her TikTok username motogirlto, told CTV News Toronto in an interview.

Motogirlto said she was travelling eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard near Windermere Avenue on July 7 at roughly 5 p.m. before she was struck.

“I wasn't even going to record that day, because it’s such a short drive. And then I was like…maybe I'll catch something interesting. And did I ever.”

In a video posted to her TikTok the day after the incident, motogirlto is seen riding in the right lane of Lake Shore Boulevard when the driver of a vehicle in the left-hand lane almost cuts her off.

The video then cuts to a shot of motogirlto who begins to slow down as she approaches a red light.

Then, the same driver crashes into the back of her motorcycle and almost sends her flying.

Motogirlto said she was left with a mild concussion and whiplash, but admitted she was more worried about the state of her bike after the collision.

“That thing is like my baby. And honestly, the only thing I thought in my head was like, ‘I really hope my bike is fine," she said of her 2020 Kawasaki Z900 RS, which is still being repaired six weeks after the incident.

After the crash, motogirlto said the driver apologized and explained he was distracted while talking with his passenger and didn’t see her.

For everyone asking for an update/part 2: My intention when I posted the original part 2 was for people to see that the guy who hit me did the right things you should do after an accident happens. However, because I didn't blur his face (my mistake), there were people posting his real name/work in the comment section and that's not right. For those wondering what happened after: We pulled over - he asked if I was okay, apologized and provided me with his insurance information. My initial reaction when I spoke to him was emotional (😭) I was upset about my bike and in shock. I should have been calmer (tbf I did just get hit on my bike lol). He admitted he saw me riding earlier and was talking with his passenger about how nice my bike was. But because he was distracted talking to his passenger he didn't see the red light or me. When his passenger told him to stop it was too late. The end! xoxo

While motogirlto said while she’s mostly shaken off the crash, she’s “definitely more cautious now” riding in the city.

Despite that, she said she’ll continue to post content to her channel to promote the female presence in Toronto’s motorcycle community, which she said is small.

“My socials are about sharing my personal experience as a female rider…encouraging others female riders and as a way to connect with other people in the GTA and around the world.”