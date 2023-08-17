'It could have been worse': Video of Toronto motorcycle rider's collision goes viral
Published Thursday, August 17, 2023 1:45PM EDT
Video of a Toronto motorcyclist who was rear-ended by a vehicle last month has garnered 28 million views and the rider said she’s lucky she was able to walk away from the crash mostly unscathed.
“It could have been worse, I guess. I'm just thankful that like, I can walk,” the rider, who asked to be identified only by her TikTok username motogirlto, told CTV News Toronto in an interview.
Motogirlto said she was travelling eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard near Windermere Avenue on July 7 at roughly 5 p.m. before she was struck.
“I wasn't even going to record that day, because it’s such a short drive. And then I was like…maybe I'll catch something interesting. And did I ever.”
In a video posted to her TikTok the day after the incident, motogirlto is seen riding in the right lane of Lake Shore Boulevard when the driver of a vehicle in the left-hand lane almost cuts her off.
The video then cuts to a shot of motogirlto who begins to slow down as she approaches a red light.
Then, the same driver crashes into the back of her motorcycle and almost sends her flying.
Motogirlto said she was left with a mild concussion and whiplash, but admitted she was more worried about the state of her bike after the collision.
“That thing is like my baby. And honestly, the only thing I thought in my head was like, ‘I really hope my bike is fine," she said of her 2020 Kawasaki Z900 RS, which is still being repaired six weeks after the incident.
After the crash, motogirlto said the driver apologized and explained he was distracted while talking with his passenger and didn’t see her.
While motogirlto said while she’s mostly shaken off the crash, she’s “definitely more cautious now” riding in the city.
Despite that, she said she’ll continue to post content to her channel to promote the female presence in Toronto’s motorcycle community, which she said is small.
“My socials are about sharing my personal experience as a female rider…encouraging others female riders and as a way to connect with other people in the GTA and around the world.”