

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford has reversed course on releasing Ontario’s COVID-19 modelling data, saying now that the public needs to see the data he has seen, adding “it’s going to be stark.”

One day after saying the modelling data would cause “panic,” Ford says it’s fair that Ontarians see why he’s so angry some people still crowd parks, sports fields and beaches, against provincial orders.

“(I) want everyone to know where Ontario was, where we are now and where we could be if we don’t take steps.”

He wouldn’t speak to the data provincial doctors will release sometime on Friday, but said it will be sobering for some.

“I’d rather rely on the medical professionals but they are going to tell the public exactly what they are telling me,” he said. “It’s going to be stark.”

Ontario now has 2,793 cases of COVID-19, 53 officially confirmed deaths, and 831 recovered patients.

However, Public health units across Ontario indicated Thursday there could be as many as 85 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Ford defended his decision to not release any case modelling data sooner, saying the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams wanted the hundreds of thousands of Ontarians travelling during March Break to return before they formulate a full model.

He and cabinet colleagues Christine Elliott and Michael Tibollo also announced $12 million for virtual mental health support.

They each urged Ontario residents to continue to stay home and practice physical distancing.

“Avoiding the tragedy that we have seen in Italy and Spain is entirely up to us,” Ford said.