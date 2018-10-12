

Chris Fox And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say the male suspect accused of killing 18-year-old Elliott Reid-Doyle in a Scarborough parking lot last week knew him for no more than one minute before firing several shots at him and fleeing on foot.

Det. Leslie Dunkley released a surveillance camera clip of the suspect in Reid-Doyle’s murder ordering some food at a shop at 7 Bonis Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 3 at about 1:30 p.m.

“Less than a minute” later, Dunkley says, the suspect was outside and ran into Reid-Doyle. Words were exchanged, shots were fired and Reid-Doyle was pronounced dead in hospital less than one hour later.

“We don’t believe that they knew each other prior to the incident and the shooting was a result of that interaction that they had with each other.”

The footage Dunkley released is close to high-definition and clearly identifies the shooter.

“I urge the suspect in this case to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” Dunkley said Friday. “It’s just a matter of time before we locate you.”

Police have released few details about the homicide at this point, only saying that witnesses reported seeing a suspect fleeing southbound on Birchmount Road.

Dunkley said officers have obtained other surveillance footage from that day, but are not prepared to release any of it.

A number of elementary and high schools in the area were placed in lock down for several hours after the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male, standing five-feet-eleven inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing all dark clothing that day, along with a number of gold rings on his left hand.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Dunkley said Reid-Doyle’s family is extremely devastated over his death.

“They’re very upset, they’re distraught and they are hoping for justice for their son.”