“It's just so hard to let it go. I mean, everyone is telling me, ‘you have to move on,’ but I know someone is just not here [anymore]. So I don't know how I will move on."

That’s what Umar Zameer, the man recently acquitted in the death of a Toronto police officer, told CTV News Toronto in a sit-down interview on Tuesday.

A jury found the 34-year-old accountant not guilty on Sunday following a weeks-long trial that looked at the events of July 2, 2021, when Toronto Police Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup was run over by Zameer in the underground parking garage of Nathan Phillips Square shortly after midnight. Northrup was transported to hospital where he died.



'A nightmare'

“That night was a nightmare for us. And I don't know when it will go away. But that night and then the days forward and then the years, I don't know how long it will haunt us,” he said.

Zameer had pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder laid in connection with the incident.

He was in his car with his pregnant wife and young child following Canada Day celebrations at the downtown square when Northrup and his partner, both in plainclothes at the time, approached his vehicle in the parking garage as they investigated a stabbing in the area. Zameer wasn’t involved in the stabbing and said he didn’t know the pair were police officers.

Northrup’s partner, Det. Const. Lisa Forbes, testified that she had repeatedly identified herself as a police officer and banged on the car and yelled as Zameer started driving. But Zameer told the court that he thought his family was being attacked.

When an unmarked police van blocked Zameer’s path, he reversed, making what two crash reconstruction experts told the court was glancing contact with Northrup, and accelerated forward. Northrup was on the ground when he was run over by Zameer’s vehicle, the experts both testified. Zameer and his wife, who was also present at Tuesday’s interview, told the court they thought they had gone over a speed bump and weren’t aware they had hit Northrup until the unmarked van rammed into his vehicle at the exit gate and he was arrested.





Zameer’s wife 'shocked' by police comments

Zameer’s wife, Aaida Shaikh, recalled speaking to police after the incident and hoped her statements could help to add clarity to the situation. But, she remembered, she couldn't believe when she heard what was being said about her husband by then-Toronto police chief James Ramer, who called Northrup’s death “deliberate.”

“I was in shock because I just told them everything. How come they are saying the complete opposite? I was just shocked. Confused. Betrayed. Because the police are there to help us, but unfortunately it was the opposite,” she said.

This is a developing story. More to come.