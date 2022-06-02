Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end.

Horwath announced that she is stepping down from the post she has held for 13 years during her concession speech in Hamilton on Thursday evening following another defeat in the provincial election.

“It’s time for me to pass the torch,” Horwath said.

CTV News projects that Horwath's NDP will place second in the polls, which means her party will again form the official opposition. Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario, with his Progressive Conservative Party projected to win a second majority government.

Thursday's election results were not surprising as some polls had predicted a similar outcome.

For Horwath, who was vying to lead Ontario for the fourth time, the results were not what she hoped for following her party's strong showing four years ago.

Going into the election campaign, the NDP was in a strong position with dozens of incumbents and well-filled party coffers.

However, the NDP was not able to build momentum during the four-week campaign that saw Horwath testing positive for COVID-19 at one point, which prompted her to briefly move her politicking online. Polls predicted that the party was not in the running to form government but instead was in a fight for second place with the Liberals.

And even though it appeared that it won that battle on Thursday, the NDP will return to Queen's Park with fewer seats than it had at dissolution. CTV News projected that the Grits will have third party status at Queen's Park.

In 2018, the New Democrats won 40 of the 124 seats in the provincial parliament, the largest since 1990 when Bob Rae's NDP formed a majority government. Unofficial results as of 10 p.m. show the party is elected or leading in 29 ridings.

Many political pundits believe that this year's election is Horwath's last shot at becoming premier, and any result other than that could spell the end of her time as NDP leader.

The 59-year-old became the party's first female leader when she was chosen in 2009. Despite lagging in third place in her first two elections as NDP leader, Horwath survived leadership reviews. She was credited with growing party support that culminated in 2018, when the NDP got more than 1.9 million votes.

Horwath is projected to win her riding of Hamilton Centre, which she has represented since 2007.