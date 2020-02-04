

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A flight heading to Montego Bay, Jamaica was diverted back to Toronto Pearson International Airport after an “unruly guest” made an “unfounded claim regarding coronavirus.”

The 243 passengers on board WestJet flight 2702 on Monday morning, heading to Sangster International Airport, had to get off the plane where they started their journey about two hours after they boarded the aircraft.

In a statement, a spokesperson for WestJet, Morgan Bell, said law enforcement and medical officials were requested to meet the flight when it arrived back in Toronto.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board, including sequestering an individual who made an unfounded claim regarding coronavirus,” Bell wrote.

“Due to the involvement of law enforcement, as well as the privacy of our guests, we are not able to provide additional information about the incident at this time.”

WestJet said all of the affected travellers were moved to an extra flight scheduled to depart from Toronto to Montego Bay on Tuesday at 6:45 a.m.

Peel Regional Police confirmed a 29-year-old man from Thornhill was arrested in connection with the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on a later date, officials said.

On Monday, Ontario health officials said they were monitoring 29 people with signs of possible coronavirus and added that all three previously confirmed patients in the province are recovering.