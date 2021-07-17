BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Saturday's tilt between the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers has been postponed due to soggy conditions.

Toronto and Texas were set to meet in the second bout of a three-game set, but the game was pushed to Sunday as rain fell in Buffalo, N.Y., where the Jays have been playing home games due to pandemic-related border restrictions.

The two sides will play a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Jays routed the Rangers 10-2 in the opening game of the series on Friday, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting a pair of home runs.

The Jays' time in Buffalo is coming to an end after the federal government approved a national interest travel exemption that will allow the team to host games in Toronto as of July 30.

Toronto is 46-42 on the season and currently sits third in the AL East.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.