

James McCarten, The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- The "Team Canada" approach that got the federal Liberal government through the raucous renegotiation of NAFTA three years ago will be back on full display this week in the U.S. capital.

Four cabinet ministers -- two of them in brand-new portfolios -- will accompany Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he takes part in Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit at the White House.

Newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will travel to D.C. after meeting Marcelo Ebrard, the secretary of foreign affairs for the United Mexican States, for the first time in Mexico City.

Federal officials say Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, International Trade Minister Mary Ng and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will also join Trudeau at the summit, which includes U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

It will be the first time the three leaders have met together in person since Canada hosted the last trilateral summit in 2016.

"I've taken a Team Canada approach; I'll continue to do that," Ng said before Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

"The work that I and this government have been doing, and you have seen us continuously do this, is to stand up for Canadian interests and to make sure that our Canadian workers and our Canadian industries continue to have access to (the U.S.) market, an important trading partner for Canada."

Trudeau indicated Monday that Job 1 for him will be to push back on Buy American, the long-standing protectionist doctrine Biden has embraced and promoted as a key tenet of his multibillion-dollar infrastructure overhaul.

Canada and Mexico both are especially concerned about Biden's proposed tax credit for electric vehicles, worth up to $12,500 to a prospective buyer, which critics say is too heavily weighted toward American-made cars and trucks that are built with union labour.

"I will tell the Americans that we are their best trading partner," Ng said.

"They are our largest trading partner and the integration of the supply chains are just so incredibly important. We have a joint objective to fight climate change and to build out an automobile sector, and the automobile sector of the future is electric vehicles. So I fully intend to stand up for Canada's interests."

Biden, whose approval ratings have been testing new lows in recent weeks, enjoyed a rare bipartisan victory Monday as he signed his $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill after a bruising battle on Capitol Hill.

The second part of his ambitious "Build Back Better" agenda, a $1.75-trillion suite of climate mitigation and social spending measures including the contentious EV tax credit, is next up for a vote in the House of Representatives, possibly before the end of the week.

It faces a rougher ride in the evenly split Senate, where moderate West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin has already expressed misgivings about the tax credit proposal and lawmakers in general are growing ever more anxious about inflation, which exceeds six per cent in the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.